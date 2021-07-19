The organizers of Rock The South have gained the approval of the Cullman County Commission to limit traffic on portions of County Road 469 and County Road 436 during Rock the South 2021. These roads will have restricted access from 8 a.m. on August 13 to 2 a.m. on August 15 to those who do not live near or on County Road 469 and County Road 436.
The purpose of the restricted access on County Road 469 and County Road 436:
- Keep the roads clear during Cullman's Rock the South event to allow efficient and safe access for police and fire emergency use.
- Limit event traffic down CR 469 and CR 436, allowing only authorized vehicles and locals to access and use it.
- Support good traffic flow in the area and surrounding neighborhoods.
- Provide safe options for bus routes and school traffic.
- Provide safe and efficient egress routes.
- To open a safe and pedestrian walking path and reduce traffic flow around heavy foot traffic.
“We believe this will be a game-changer related to traffic flow for event attendees,” said Nathan Baugh, Partner-Pepsi Rock the South. “It also enables our team to create a safer environment for residents traveling to work and school.”
Rock the South organizers encourage event attendees to purchase their General Admission Parking Passes for parking options near the festival grounds before the event by visiting: Tickets - Rock the South.
If individuals have any questions about traffic flow during the event or want to be added to email updates about the road closure, they can contact the Rock the South team at info@rockthesouth.com.
