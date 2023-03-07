The Cullman County Commission has signed off on a number of new local spending measures to be paid out of federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, including $1.2 million in county road projects and a $200,000 contribution toward new construction at the North Alabama Agriplex.
Under final federal guidelines that outline how ARPA funds may used at the municipal level, qualifying programs that may have sustained reductions in revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic can be compensated out of the combined $1.9 trillion in nationwide spending authorized by the 2021 relief measure.
The guidelines also designate a portion of ARPA money may be used for municipal infrastructure, including the $1.2 million the commission approved at its February meeting to cover the cost of several previously-approved road projects already in progress since 2023.
The county’s $200,000 contribution to the Agriplex adds to the nonprofit’s estimated $2.3 million capital funding effort to construct a new community hub building at its west Cullman headquarters, with the expansion also set to provide office space for Cullman County agents of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
The commission also allotted $100,000 in ARPA funds to the Cullman County Fire Association via the Act’s “revenue reduction” COVID-19 provision, as well as $83,075 for the purchase of a county-owned lowboy trailer and an additional pair of new tandem dump trucks, both via the same provision.
Created by legislative act in 2000, the Agriplex is guided by a panel of uncompensated board members and is empowered to “solicit and accept public or private donations, grants, contributions, property, or services” as an Alabama tax-exempt nonprofit.
“We always appreciate the support of the commission, especially in a large endeavor like this,” said Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey in a release.
“As a non-funded state agency, we rely on the tremendous financial support of our community and our nonprofit, corporate and government partners to cultivate a community passionate about preserving our agricultural heritage, to educate and feed our neighbors and to grow a sustainable future.”