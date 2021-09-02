This week is the last week to visit the Country Legends Rediscovered exhibition at the Evelyn Burrow Museum at Wallace State Community College.
The exhibition featuring stage wear, costumes, and memorabilia from the private collection of country singer/songwriter and north Alabama native Coby Greer will be open through Saturday, Sept. 4. Museum hours are Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The display includes some of the biggest names in country music history such as George Jones, Buck Owens, Faron Young, Charlie Daniels, The Statler Brothers and many more. There's also a display featuring several "Nudie Suits," the rhinestone covered suits by famed tailor Nudie Cohn.
Accompanying the stage wear are photographs, album covers and vintage instruments that belonged to or feature these timeless legends. The labels for the displays include QR codes so visitors can see footage and video of the artists featured.
Admission to the museum is free. For more information call 256.352.8457 or visit burrowmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.