The Cullman City Council approved tax abatements for two companies and annexed several properties into the city limits at council's regular meeting Monday night.
Royal Technologies was granted a 10-year abatement for a $2.5 million expansion project, while another company, identified as Project Connect, received a 10-year abatement for a $49 million addition to the existing facility. The abatements do not apply to educational taxes.
The council also approved spending an additional $636,360 for the city's new "Wild Water" Waterpark project. The city had previously approved spending $6.7 million on the project; the additional funding is to make the wave pool larger.
"We don't want to build it too small to begin with," said Council President Jenny Folsom.
The expansion at the Cullman Wellness & Aquatic Center is expected to be completed by summer of next year and will have more than doubled in size to cover more than 2 additional acres. In addition to the new wave pool, the expansion also will add a massive tower complex that houses at least four new water slides.
The council also approved several annexations into the city limits:
- 1816 Childhaven Road NE as AG-1, Agriculture District
- 155 County Road 497 and 173 County Road 497 as R-3, Residential District
- 100 County Road 497 as R-1, Residential District
- 160 Golf Course Road SW as R-1, Residential District
- 550 County Road 1467 and 471 County Road 1466 as R-1, Residential District
- 1605 County Road 1339 as R-1, Residential District.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a resolution to adopt a transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act;
- Set a public hearing for Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. to rezone 101 Main St. Ave. SW from R-4 to CBD (Central Business District);
- Reappointed Beth Johnson to the Parks and Recreation Board.
