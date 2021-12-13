GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council passed a resolution Monday night to award a $485,000 contract to Carcel & G Construction to build a new road next to Good Hope Pharmacy and the Good Hope Medical clinic that is under construction.
The total cost of the project is now projected to be $620,582.86, which is $98,023.93 higher than it was originally planned to cost. The increase in construction costs comes from the higher price of asphalt, Mayor Jerry Bartlett in a work session before Monday’s meeting.
The city received a $300,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs earlier this year to build the road, which will serve as the main entrance for the pharmacy, clinic and Stash House restaurant.
As part of the grant agreement, Good Hope was originally meant to provide $222,558 in matching funds to cover the planned $522,558 cost of the project, but the city will now also have to cover the additional $98,000 in costs.
Bartlett said the city is looking at a few different options for paying the extra money, but it should be able to split the costs between its economic development and alcohol tax revenues and cash reserves.
During the council’s May 10 meeting, Bartlett said the road is being built to serve as a new entrance for the pharmacy and two new businesses after the Alabama Department of Transportation recommended it because of the steep incline and low visibility for anyone pulling onto AL-69 from Lindsey Road.
The project will also feature a deceleration lane for those turning right off of AL-69, and the pharmacy’s current entrance on AL-69 will be closed as part of the new road’s construction.
In other business, the council passed an ordinance to create a new Community and Economic Development Committee.
At the council’s last meeting, Councilwoman Susan Eller said the creation of the new committee — which will be comprised of the council’s members and the city planner — will allow members to discuss confidential economic development matters like property acquisitions in an executive session instead of in an open meeting.
The council also passed a resolution to recognize Nexan for providing Christmas gifts to local children for the 13th straight year.
Bartlett said the company’s owners pay for the gifts out of their own pockets every year, and the city wanted to give them something to recognize their contributions to the community.
“We just wanted to have a resolution thanking them for their service and all that they’ve done for us, and have it framed up nice and take it to them,” he said.
The council also passed resolutions to recognize Good Hope High School’s cheerleading, football and volleyball teams for their success in the fall’s sports seasons.
The cheerleading team placed third at the state competition, the football team reached the state quarterfinals and the volleyball team reached the Elite Eight at its state tournament.
Representatives from each team will be invited to the council’s meeting next Monday to receive their recognitions in person.
