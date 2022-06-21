An inmate at William E. Donaldson Corrections Facility was found dead on his bed in the prison infirmary Monday, June 20, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Matthew Wade Mork, 33, was found unresponsive at 5:48 a.m., said Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.
More was serving a life sentence for a 2010 sodomy and sexual abuse of a child conviction in Cullman County. He had been admitted into the infirmary for “significant natural disease.”
More is the second inmate dead within a week at the facility, and the 15th to die this year. Twenty-six inmates died at Donaldson in 2021.