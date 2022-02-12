Two contested county school board seats are on the ballot this year, with incumbents representing District 6 (Vinemont) and District 4 (Hanceville and Welti) defending their elected positions against challenges from newcomers.

If You Go

Forum schedule: county commission candidates will be on March 10th and 31st, district attorney on April 14, and state senate and state representative on May 12. If a single candidate does not have an opponent, there will be no forum.