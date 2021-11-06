Corey Freeman has announced his candidacy for Cullman County Commissioner, District 4.
Freeman began serving the public at 14 years old. His first job was working as an attendant for a local gas station. At the age of 15, Freeman joined the Bremen Fire Department and began learning the ins and outs of becoming a firefighter. Today, Freeman serves as the Assistant Fire Chief for Logan Volunteer Fire & Rescue, giving him 26 years in public service in fire and rescue. As the assistant chief, Freeman ensures the community’s safety while also managing taxpayers’ money for the fire department to better the community.
Freeman became an employee at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office 15 years ago to further his public servant passion. He was hired to the Detention Center before attending the Sheriff’s Academy. He earned his APOST certification to become a law enforcement officer and was sworn in as a Cullman County Deputy. Freeman served 7 1/2 years in the Investigation Unit before becoming a township deputy for the City of Good Hope, where he serves today.
“I have spent my career working as a public servant for the citizens of Cullman County with integrity and strong moral values. I look forward to bringing my conservative values to the Cullman County Commission and furthering my passion for serving Cullman County,” said Freeman.
Freeman is seeking the position of Cullman County Commissioner, District 4, to advance transparency, integrity, and strong moral values to Cullman County while understanding the government belongs to the citizen. “As a Cullman County Commissioner, it is important to understand that we as a commission are elected to serve and work for Cullman Countians and not for the benefit of ourselves. This has been my guiding principal since I started working at the age of 14.”
“If you allow me the opportunity to serve you as the District ԑ Commissioner of Cullman County, I will not make false promises, but I will certainly work hard to serve you. I want to be your voice, and I will promise that voice will be heard. We, as Cullman Countians, have to take a stand and fix the neglected issues and roads that we have all seen over the years. I have worked tremendously hard for you over the last 27 years. I look forward to continuing to serve you in a bigger capacity,” he added.
Freeman has been married to his wife, Tonya, for 19 years, and they have two children, Levi, 17, and Camden, 7, who both attend Good Hope Schools.
