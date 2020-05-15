Cullman City Councilman Johnny Cook has announced he will seek re-election August 25 to Place 3 on the city council.
Place 3 has oversite responsibility over the sanitation department, but all five council members all vote and have responsibility over every area of city government.
Council members run citywide, not by district. Cullman assigns a council member to a specific department to insure there is one elected alderman who has regular communication with the department superintendent.
“We believe knowing there is a single point of contact for citizens, employees and department heads to ask questions and or discuss problems, concerns or issues about specific city services is very beneficial,” Cook said in a press release.
The sanitation department is responsible for residential and commercial garbage collection, recycling pickup, collection of brush and leaves, pickup of discarded appliances, coordinating the annual free landfill dump day, roll off containers at construction sites and other services.
“I am proud of the improvements within the sanitation department and the excellent employees,” Cook said. “The city has upgraded a lot of equipment and we continually provide employee training to insure we offer quality service to the community.”
Cook said council members and the mayor have worked as a team for the betterment of Cullman.
“The positive working relationship between elected officials has played a significant role in the growth Cullman is experiencing,” Cook said. “We are fortunate that we do not have the strained relationships among our elected officials that exist in a lot of communities.”
Cook also stated: Sales tax collections are increasing at three percent a year; New business and new home construction is on the rise; Cullman continues to rank among the best cities in Alabama for new and expanding industry; City schools are nationally ranked; Police and fire services are well equipped; Park and recreation programs and facilities are nationally ranked; Sewer and water services are reliable; and, City streets are well maintained. “I am proud of our city services and the employees. Our city employees are well trained and they work hard to serve our citizens.”
“It has been an honor to serve as a city council member and I ask for your vote in August," Cook said.
Cook is a Senior Vice President of Premier Bank of the South. He and his wife Dawn, have three children, Merrill Dotson, Braden Cook and Mary Ellen Kennedy.
