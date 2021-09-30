Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Schumer is preparing for a morning vote to temporarily fund the government while President Joe Biden appears unable to strike swift agreement with two wavering Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over his big $3.5 trillion government overhaul. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)