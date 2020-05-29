HANCEVILLE — A pandemic-avoiding schedule change to Hanceville’s other summer concerts isn’t derailing Confederate Railroad’s September date with local fans.
The Hanceville City Council on Thursday agreed to forge ahead with event plans for the Sept. 19 show at the city’s Veterans Park. The council unanimously voted to approve a recommendation from Hanceville’s Alcohol Review Committee for a special event license that will allow on-site beer sales for the concert.
Event coordinator Kim Reburn said that Cabin Fever Beverages will contract with the city to oversee alcohol sales and provide trained staff for checking IDs and serving. City employees and volunteers will perform other functions away from alcohol sales the night of the concert, guiding traffic and staffing the entry gates.
Pre-sale tickets for the concert, which also features Willie Underwood and the Tommy Crowder Band, are $20 per person. This year marks the second time Hanceville has hosted an outdoor concert at which alcohol is being served under a special event license.
“I think it’ll go off really well, based on how things went last year,” said mayor Kenneth Nail. “I didn’t hear the first complaint about how things went last year, and there weren’t any problems that arose from having a very well-controlled environment for selling alcohol on the night of the concert. Honestly, the main thing I’m worried about is making sure it doesn’t rain. A lot of folks will come out to hear Confederate Railroad.”
The city already has moved the first concert in its planned Summer Concert Series from May 9 to Oct. 10, in compliance with statewide pandemic orders that remained in effect through the early part of May. Held at the Hanceville Civic Center, that show will feature Gospel singers The Kingsmen, who’ll appear alongside Gadsden-based Gold City.
