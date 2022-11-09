On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Cullman Regional hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with Cullman Area Chamber to mark the official opening of the Comprehensive Neurology Care Clinic’s new location on the hospital campus. This past summer, Cullman Regional welcomed neurologist Dr. Muhammad Siddiqi to Cullman Regional Medical Group.
“In a few short months, Dr. Siddiqi and his team have established a thriving outpatient clinic in a temporary location,” stated a press release from Cullman Regional. “Dr. Siddiqi also provides neurology consults for patients in the hospital, which is a vital component of the quality care available at Cullman Regional.”
As the clinic continues to grow and provides specialized neurology care for the many communities served by Cullman Regional, officials say it will “serve as a foundation from which the hospital can develop a regional neurology program offering a variety of neurology sub-specialties and advanced neuroscience services.”