Competitions Highlight Safety, Skills Learned through Alabama 4-H Shooting Sports
Alabama 4-H shooting-sports competitors made a strong showing at the Buckmasters Expo in Montgomery, Alabama. This statewide archery program is one example of an opportunity for young archers to showcase their 4-H shooting sports skills. By picking up positive habits and learning proper handling and shooting skills, young people grow to become the next generation of safe hunters and sportsmen. Perhaps one of the best opportunities for young people to begin learning these skills is through 4-H shooting sports programs.
Twenty-one Alabama 4-H archers participated in the 4-H Top Bow competitions at the expo. Cannon Dukus (4-H senior division) and Collin Stewart (4-H junior division) advanced as 4-H finalists to the Buckmasters Top Bow Championship.
Alabama Cooperative Extension System Director Mike Phillips said engagement in these activities teaches many life-long skills that are vitally important to youth development.
“The outdoor exposure and experience mean a lot to many people,” Phillips said. “4-H SAFE shooting sports introduce them to another environment where they thrive and build levels of enthusiasm and success they have never experienced before.”
Shooting Sports Disciplines
4-H SAFE shooting sports include opportunities to learn and compete with rifles, shotguns and bows. This youth-development program teaches responsible handling, use and storage. During the 2022-2023 club year, more than 400 Alabama 4-H members competed in the 4-H SAFE championships.
Alabama 4-H SAFE program coordinator Shannon Andress said the principles of 4-H make this program different from other programs.
“4-H SAFE projects are founded on the principles of positive youth development,” Andress said. “Alabama 4-H’s goal is to ensure that young people feel welcome in the program, that they grow in leadership independence and are generous in service to others.”
Archery
Sarah Butterworth, an Alabama Extension 4-H Foundation regional agent, said the archery discipline in 4-H SAFE has adapted to meet the needs of its participants.
“A benefit to archery is that you can set up a range in many different locations, making it accessible to many different young people,” Butterworth said.
Rifle
Alabama 4-H endorses the use of BB gun, air rifle and smallbore (.22 rimfire only) in their competitions.
Jennifer Gann, an Alabama Extension 4-H Foundation regional agent and coordinator of rifle programming in her area, said target practice teaches more skills than just accuracy.
“Our primary goal is to teach youth how to be safe so that they can teach others and pay it forward to their family and friends,” Gann said.
Shotgun
Similar to a sporting clay competition, the Alabama 4-H SAFE program also has a popular shotgun component. In these events, club participants place a well-timed shot on a moving target.
Alabama Extension 4-H Foundation Regional Agent Tim Gothard, who helps coordinate shotgun programs in north Alabama, said the discipline provides participants with a unique opportunity.
“Shotgun target shooting is unique in Alabama 4-H because we use sporting clays, trap and skeet,” Gothard said. “This trio is a good combination for teamwork and team building.”
Caymen Barron is a shining example of a successful 4-H shotgun competitor. Learn about his recent national championship win and 4-H journey at aces.edu/news.
More Information
Molly Gregg, the Alabama Extension’s assistant director for 4-H programs, said Alabama 4-H has a commitment to helping young people thrive by providing opportunities to be healthy, caring and responsible.
“There is something for everyone in 4-H,” Gregg said. “Alabama 4-H helps young people see themselves as unique, resilient, life-long learners who actively participate in their own future.”
Learn more about how you can get involved with Alabama 4-H shooting sports at alabama4h.com.