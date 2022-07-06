It is impossible to deny the impact Donald Green had on the community of Cullman. Green, who served as mentor to many of today’s city and state leaders as well as championed the development of Cullman’s most beloved attractions, devoted his life to the betterment of his town. and while these efforts have seen Cullman become a destination community in North Alabama, that was not his goal.

“I don’t know that his goal was for us to become a destination community, he wanted us to be an outstanding community. He just wanted the citizens of Cullman to have the things he felt like we deserved,” said Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Smith.

Green’s impact began long before his political endeavors. Serving 22 years in public education, Green began making the personal connections that would drive his political career which was centered around the ideals of communication and fairness.

“Don was never about Don; there was zero personal agenda with that man,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs.

“He knew that the decisions of today have everlasting consequences to a whole host of people outside of ourselves. Doing the right thing never appeared to be difficult for Don, and because he was this type of person, he had the blessing of a triumphant conscience. Don was a compassionate and kind leader with a pure heart, a good conscience and sincere faith. In a time of such political animosity and division, the world sure could use more people in positions of power like Don Green,” said Jacobs.

His decades of involvement with education continues to resonate with the current Cullman City Schools administration.

“He was a true community servant and spent his entire life helping grow and strengthen the City of Cullman and Cullman City Schools. He touched countless lives during his decades as a local educator, and deepened those relationships during his time serving in local politics and during his two terms as mayor,” said CCS Superintendent Kyle Kalloff along with the CCS Board of Education in a press release.

Green passed away early Monday morning, leaving a city to mourn one of its most influential leaders. But the reverberations of Green’s life can be felt in everything from the city’s expansive Parks and Recreation Department to the thriving network of industries that call Cullman home.

During his eight-year stint as mayor from 2000 to 2008, Green shepherded a community into the new millennium and laid a foundation that would continue to better it for generations to come. Green remained focused on the future throughout his terms of service.

Speaking to The Times in 2006 regarding his efforts to develop the city’s first comprehensive plan since the 1960s, Green said “it’s time to look to and plan for the future and an important part of that is taking care of our downtown.”

But Green’s efforts extended far beyond the revitalization of the downtown area. The construction of the Festhalle Farmer’s Market, the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center, and Ingle Park’s expansion to include the Field of Miracles all got their start under Green’s term of service.

Green made it a priority to set in place an effective team to spearhead economic development and attract industry, bringing Smith and later Dale Greer onto the Cullman Economic Development Agency. His administration saw staple industries like Rehau and Walmart invest further in the community, which led many manufacturing facilities to follow suit.

“It was a pleasure working with Don Green on economic development projects,” said Greer, who now serves as Director of the Cullman Economic Development Agency. “Mayor Green was a great salesman for Cullman. He loved this community and could articulate the strengths of Cullman when encouraging projects to locate here or move management teams to Cullman. He believed in thoroughly reviewing information and rarely acted without having all of the facts. The city definitely benefited from his public service.”

The development of Walmart distribution center — which continues to be one of the top employers to Cullman County residents — was regarded by Green as a crowning achievement for Cullman.

“I think the distribution center was maybe the highlight to me. I became personal friends with Mr. (Sam) Walton. He flew over Cullman and said this is where we need to be. He loved the people here,” Green said in a previous interview with The Times.

Green remained undefeated in his political endeavors and chose to not seek re-election in 2008, but set the standard for community politics by mentoring the mayors who have succeeded him — Max Townson and Jacobs — as well as Alabama State Senator Garlan Gudger.

“Mayor Green was my teacher, coach, councilman, mayor, and most of all, my friend. He had the experience and knowledge to understand what it meant to lead. I could always ask him a question and know that his response would be based on what was best for the community. I will miss my friend and mentor, as Cullman has lost a great man,” said Gudger.

“Mayor Green had such an ability to make the long-range decisions, which were often difficult choices,” said Jacobs. “He had the most concentrated, but diverse, perspective when wrestling with issues that possessed consequences — both good and bad. Don was slow and deliberate in his decision making because of this ability, and because he loved Cullman.

“Often times, in the early years, it was as if we were playing checkers and Don was playing chess. At the time, you may not see the ‘why’ like you wanted, but a short while thereafter, you’d have this epiphany and see why he did what he did, and that was always what was best, in the long term, for Cullman.”

Green himself credited those around him with much of the city’s success.

“Part of the success we had, and I mean as a group of council members, department heads and employees, was based on relationships,” Green said in a 2017 interview with The Times. “I know as a teacher you meet and interact with people from a lot of backgrounds and points of views. The first time I ran for mayor I was told my opponent had a lot of signs out across the city, but I knew a lot of people and worked from that.”

No matter how high Green’s achievements were, they could be traced back to a remarkably simple formula. When asked about his 2006 New Year’s resolutions Green told The Times that he planned to ask himself four questions at the start of each day. What is the best thing that could happen today? What is the worst thing that could happen today? What can I do to make the best thing happen, and what can I do to make sure the worst thing doesn’t happen?

“I want to take five minutes each day to think about the future of the community, and I encourage everyone else to do the same,” Green said. “They’re not biggies, but they can make a difference.”

Funeral services for Donald Edwin Green will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cullman First Baptist Church “The Rock”. The family will receive friends on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Cullman City Cemetery. Moss Service Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.