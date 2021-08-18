The Cullman community is mourning the death of Cullman High School senior Will Fowler Wednesday.
Fowler played in the CHS band, and his fellow band members were told of his death early Wednesday morning.
“Our Bearcat family is in mourning today as we learn of the untimely passing of beloved senior Will Fowler. Will was a stalwart member of our Bearcat band, had a kind heart and was loved by everyone at Cullman High School,” CHS Principal Kim Hall said. "The lessons we’ve learned from Will are those of perseverance, dedication, kindness and commitment. He prided himself in his role as a Bearcat band member and Cullman High School scholar, and was committed to achieving perfect attendance in spite of many challenges he faced. His life and memory stands as an inspiration for us all, as we should all try to live like Will, everyday. He will be deeply missed.”
