After spending nearly three decades of saving lives as a nurse in intensive care units and emergency rooms, Paula Harbison has spent the last three years finding satisfaction as Good Hope’s school nurse.
Since she was a little girl, Harbison said that she felt like it was her calling to be a nurse, and has spent the last 32 years fulfilling that calling. First, as a nurse in the intensive care unit at Caraway Methodist Medical Center in Birmingham from 1990 until 2000, and then 18 years in the “float pool” at Cullman Regional Medical Center where she split her time between the emergency room, ICU, and cath lab. But, it was during her first ten years that Harbison said she gained the most experience.
“I’ll tell everybody that Caraway is where I learned to be a real nurse, because we did deal with all that trauma. and it’s kind of like an adrenaline rush and you don’t realize, you just jump in and do it and take care of the sick and do what you need to do. Then when it’s all over with, it’s like ‘Wow, did I really just do all of that?’” she said.
Despite the stress that comes with working as an intensive care nurse, Harbison found satisfaction in saving people’s lives. So much so, that when she and her husband moved to Auburn in 1994 and 1995 so he could attend school, Harbison continued to work in Birmingham.
“We’d have a gunshot patient come in, and it might take five or six of us to take care of them because they were so sick. But, then once you get them stabilized, and then you see them through for weeks and weeks and weeks, and then you see them get better ... you know, and to get them back. It’s just a good feeling to know that you were part of that,” she said.
She may no longer be treating gunshot victims or people experiencing heart attacks, but Harbison said that the experiences she was able to gain from those years were needed when she took her position at Good Hope three years ago.
“I think my critical care experience has helped me in a lot of the decision making in the school system. You know, as far as broken bones or to know when to call a parent to tell them to come get their child,” she said.
But still, Harbison said that after spending her entire career in one type of environment, the sudden change of scenery was jarring. Dealing with children made her much more aware of how she administered care.
“In many ways it was very different to me — and working with children — I hate to say that it was scary, but it just made me more cautious about caring for them because they’re children. I don’t know if intimidating is the right word, but to a degree it was to me because it was something that I had never done before,” she said.
Harbison said one aspect that she was not prepared for was how great the need was for nurturing and love with students. While she does have to prescribe the occasional dose of tough love, Harbison said that it’s ‘a different kind of tough love’ and admittedly spoils her students. She said the ones she sees often are the ones she becomes most attached to. She makes those students goodie bags on holidays. “I can’t help it, I love them. They’re like my kids,” she said. For Harbison, it is this connection with students that is one of the more crucial aspects of her job.
“Anybody can give out a pill or give out a band aid, but to develop a bond ... you know, to where they feel safe that they can come and talk to you even if they’re not sick. They just feel safe. It’s a safe place for them to come to and tell me how their day is or if something’s not right at home or their anxieties. Sometimes you just sit and talk to them and talk them through. and that’s all the way from elementary to high school, because you never know what they’re going through or what their triggers or stressors are,” she said.