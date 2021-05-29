Depending on what they’ve picked up from their surroundings, kids can be alternately fascinated or frightened by grown-ups in uniform. From EMTs to fire fighters to police officers and more, some kids are instinctively drawn to uniforms that signify important work, while others — through no fault of their own — may have an altogether more timid reaction.
“For some kids, the only interaction they may have had with law enforcement or emergency responders is a negative one — an accident, a trip to the hospital, an issue at home with mom and dad,” says Michelle Allen, a records clerk with the Hanceville Police Department. “One of the big things that we can do to help with that is give kids an opportunity to to see our emergency services personnel in a different light.”
That’s why Allen has served for years as the key coordinator for Kids’ Night Out, an annual back-to-school event that brings students and their families out for an informal, meet-and-greet evening at the park; one that introduces them to the friendly faces of the front-line workers who serve their immediate community. Each year in August or September, hundreds of kids and parents descend on the city’s C.W. Day Park to shake hands (and share some snacks) at the event, giving them a chance to get acquainted with the local first responders behind the uniform.
In addition to free food, kids’ games and face-painting, Kids’ Night Out serves up a visual treat that, for the very young, looks a whole lot like a big parade that decided to stop and have a chat with the spectators. Kids can climb aboard air response helicopters and talk to the pilots, hop in a fire engine and sound the siren, pay a visit with a K-9 police buddy, and hop in a patrol vehicle to check out all the gear (while quizzing sheriff’s deputies about their six-starred badges and tan uniforms.)
In addition to giving kids a head start on thinking of local first responders as their allies, it’s a great way for grown-ups to meet the real responders who live and work right in their own community. All too often, says sheriff Matt Gentry, they’re doing behind-the-scenes work that’s unacknowledged — or, in some places, even openly unappreciated.
“Whether they’re police in Cullman or Hanceville, fire fighters, EMTs or dispatchers, they all keep their composure to do lifesaving work in tough situations,” he said. “Any time you have an opportunity to get to know a first responder, you come away with a better appreciation of how challenging and meaningful their jobs are.
“Our first responders face a lot of difficulties every day they go in to work, and a lot of people never know it,” he added. “But the great thing about the first responders at the sheriff’s office is that they have a heart for the people where they live. They love our community and want to help. I can’t be thankful enough for a group of men and women who have that servant’s heart — and that goes for all of our local first responders in Cullman County.”
