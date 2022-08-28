When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?
Around 19, I had been working at Woodland Hospital for a couple of years at that time.
How long have you been a nurse?
10 years
What does your job entail?
I work in ICU, so we deal with some of the sickest patients in the hospital. Working in the ICU, you not only have to take care of your patients, but also try to be a support to the families. They are dealing with some of their hardest days when their loved ones are ill.
What have been some memorable moments?
I’ve always felt like it was a gift to be able to reflect with patients and their families about their lives. Families will often talk about what was most memorable about the patient or something really important to them. You get to know them on a different level. They often give advice on things they would do or had done differently, and I consider it a blessing to have that perspective. I try to remember that when I’m living my own life.
What is your favorite part of your job?
When patients have gotten well enough to discharge from the hospital and get back to their lives, and they come to show us how good they are doing.
Hardest part of the job?
Losing a patient
How do you deal with the stress?
When I’m off work, I try to do something totally different from nursing. I try to stay busy. I have a lot of hobbies, and enjoy antiquing, crafting, and re-doing furniture. I try to remember that any obstacle you have, you can get through it and to not take any minute of this life for granted.