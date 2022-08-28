It could be that Nathan Ziegenbein is just an old soul — and if so, that makes him something new in his chosen career.
“In school, I was always science-focused and my testing seemed to be science-oriented,” said Ziegenbein, a nurse practitioner working at Cullman Internal Medicine. “And I grew up, primarily, with an older generation. So, I was more drawn to people older than my current age, and seemed to relate better. From there, it just seemed kind of a natural fit for medical care.
“There’s always going to be sick people who need to be taken care of, and that was probably the strongest thing for me — just wanting to take care of people and see them through those times to get well.”
Driven by a desire to care deeply for people has helped Ziegenbein navigate a successful career, and one he’s been at for the past 25 years. Indeed, this is the No. 1 thing he would share with anyone in the medical profession.
“The best advice I know is to treat people like people,” Ziegenbein said. “And what I mean by that is, in this day and age, we get too much ‘herdmation’ (with) people thinking, ‘I’m just a number. No one really cares about me. They’re trying to get me in and out.’
“Whereas to me, it’s going beyond even the medicine. Asking a patient, ‘Hey, did you have any luck with your garden this year?’ Something like that. Treating the person as a whole and not just a numeric.”
Because he feels this way — his current position allows him the luxury to work with people for as long as half an hour if needed — Zigenbein said that getting the best care he can for his patients is both his largest reward, and deepest source of frustration.
“Probably the biggest challenge, especially in the practitioner role, is getting people what they need,” he said. “Medical care is sometimes (at odds) with what we think they need and what an insurance company thinks they need. (Those can be) two very different items — you know, if a patient needs (something) to function in life and to be able to do things in life.”
It’s especially important to be able to get that level of care for a patient when the caregiver is a nurse practitioner, Ziegenbein said.
“I’m responsible for gathering histories, reviewing medications and then also reviewing the patient’s health system,” he said. “So, if a patient comes in sick, I can actually address what that illness may be and prescribe medications to improve that.”
With many patients, such assessments can take time, he said.
“From a nursing standpoint, it’s in all of our minds to treat people that way. Circumstances sometimes dictate the numeric ‘herdmation.’ (But now) I’m allowed to set my schedule. Originally, I had a schedule where I was seeing a patient every 15 or 20 minutes and I was, like, I’m not getting everything I need. I’m not getting time to delve into this individual. So, they actually backed my time up to every 30 minutes. and that is much, much better. I enjoy it more, and I believe the patients enjoy it more.”
But watching patients get well over time — and keeping them in that state — wasn’t always what drove Ziegenbein’s job satisfaction.
“When I worked as a critical care nurse, which I did for about 19 years, that was more of an instant gratification — if someone came in deathly sick and you could see them get progressively better and then eventually leave the ICU in a stable condition,” he said.
“As a nurse practitioner, it’s more of saying, these people come back every three-to-six months, and to say that they’re either maintaining their current health status or they’re improved. Then, on top of that, you also get to really enjoy getting to know these people. It’s not just a nurse practitioner-patient relationship. It’s learning about their families, what they did for a living. You can get a lot of interesting (medical) history by just generalized talking to people — and I find that as a reward.”
Also rewarding, Ziegenbein said, is being able to be a medical professional and a long-time part of the Cullman County community.
“I’ve always been invested in the community,” he said. “Cullman is a great place to live. I’ve raised a son here. The job opportunities have been fantastic. It’s been great to stay in town, stay in my community.”
“That’s one of the things I’ve been very blessed with,” Ziegenbein said. “That I can just stay around my hometown. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”