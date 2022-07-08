The community is invited to donate blood in memory of Amy Lloyd at a special American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fairview Town Hall. This blood drive is anticipated to collect 35 lifesaving donations.
Lloyd touched the lives of so many as a loyal blood donor prior to being diagnosed with Sarcoma, a bone cancer. Lloyd quickly found herself on the receiving end of frequent blood transfusions to treat cancer that had spread to her spine.
“Amy was a loyal friend to all she knew. She was strong, courageous, and had a work ethic like no other” said her sister Tina. “At that time, I became an avid donor, and seeing first-hand how a single blood donation changed my sister’s life made me want to do more. Blood donations and drives are so important to me, and that’s all thanks to my sister.
“Once someone shows you the real impact you have, it makes it difficult to ever pass a donation site when you don’t feel compelled to stop and give.”
Lloyd lost her battle with cancer on October 29, 2009. She was employed by Wallace State and an active member of First Baptist Church of Fairview. The generosity of blood donors provided comfort to Lloyd and allowed her to spend more time with her family.
