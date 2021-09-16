Cullman residents have an opportunity to get out for a good time while also receiving free health screenings and other services at the Good Samaritan Health Clinic’s Community Cares Celebration this Saturday.
The event, which will be held behind the Cullman Housing Authority’s maintenance building on Cleveland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers people a chance to enjoy some of the fun and games and a free lunch while also becoming more aware of their health and the services offered by local nonprofits, said Good Samaritan Clinic board member Zach Lee.
“Really it’s all about awareness,” he said. “Awareness for the clinic and all of the vendors that have come on and showing the community that those things do exist for them.”
The event first started a few years ago as one that was meant to provide health services to the residents of the Cullman Housing Authority, but as more vendors became involved and more people became interested, it has grown into an event that welcomes everyone in the community,” he said.
As part of the event, the Good Samaritan Health Clinic will be offering medical screenings such as blood pressure testing, blood sugar testing, height, weight and self-assessed mental assessments, he said.
He said Borden Pharmacy will also be offering flu shots for the community, and EconoMed will have a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations available for those who want one.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension Office will be on hand to offer healthy recipes and food samples and the North Alabama Agriplex will bring some fun outdoor activities for the family.
Lee said the Good Samaritan Clinic will also be offering assistance for applying for the clinic’s services, and will be on hand to let the community learn more about the clinic.
Not everyone knows about everything the Good Samaritan Clinic has to offer, such as dental extractions, hearing evaluations, vision care for high-risk people and mental health counseling, so visitors to the event will get the chance to see the full range of services that are available, he said.
Along with the health-focused vendors, other local organizations such as the pregnancy center First Choice for Women, non-profit clothing boutique Curt’s Closet and the support group Standing on the Stone will also be present to offer their services, Lee said.
He said there will also be special guests from Truth in Nature, an outdoor ministry for boys growing up without a father in their lives, who will be spreading the word about the group and upcoming events.
With so many different organizations coming to one event, all families are welcome to attend because they should be able to find a group that interests them or can provide some needed support, Lee said.
“We’ve basically got something for every person in the family,” he said. “We want it to be a very kid-friendly, family-friendly event.”
The Cullman Police Department will also be providing lunch to attendees, and Cullman Savings Bank has donated door prizes that will be given away, Lee said.
He said all of the services that will be offered Saturday will be free, and all families are welcome to attend.
“You don’t have to bring your wallet to be a part of this,” he said. “I want any income level to feel welcome and wanted and feel that they can come be a part of it with us.”
