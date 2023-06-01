For the second year in a row, volunteers with the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama will give a city block in Cullman a welcomed facelift beginning next week.
The event is part of the week-long nationwide revitalization effort recognized as “NeighborWorks Week” with all work being performed by CAPNA staff and volunteers at no cost to homeowners. Organizations across the county use the week to celebrate communities by providing everything from painting to landscaping services.
Last year, the program provided 415,800 housing and counseling services, owned and managed 204,900 rental homes and created more than 43,100 jobs.
Next week, the organization will give residents of the 100 block of Denson Avenue a “front yard facelift” by providing raking, painting, landscaping, lawn mowing, pressure washing and tree trimming services.
“Revitalization in Cullman not only impacts the immediate appearance with the neighborhood, but it promotes a belief by all those affected that true community and support still occurs and exists. To sum it up, NeighborWorks Week revitalizes the soul of the residents, workers and partners involved,” CAPNA CEO Tim Thrasher said in a press release sent to The Times.
Director of Homeownership Services with CAPNA, Candy Ayers, said the organization has partnered with Desperation Church to jumpstart the week by offering lawn care services to a homeowner in Hanceville on Saturday, June 3. She said church officials believe several volunteers will continue to offer their assistance through the week, but more volunteers are always welcomed.
Volunteers are asked to report to Northside Baptist Church, 1310 Katherine St NW, by 9 a.m. on June 6-8.
To apply to be a volunteer visit CAPNA’s website or call or text Candy Ayers at 256-541-6508.