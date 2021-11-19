Cullman County Commissioner Kerry Watson has announced his bid to seek another term.
"It would be a great honor to be allowed to continue to serve the people of Cullman County and to continue to be your voice for our County," said Watson.
Watson is a lifelong resident of Cullman County. He has been married to his wife, Rena for 36 years. Their daughter, Jessica and son-in-law, Nathan are expecting their first child, and Watson's first grandson, Watson Owen Brooks.
"Since 1988 my career has been one of serving others and I have truly enjoyed and loved serving and helping the people of Cullman County," Watson said in a press release. "I am committed to Public Service and I honestly believe that being a public servant for the people of Cullman County is my calling.
"In 2014 I promised to be “Your Voice for Our County,” and I will continue to keep that promise. I will continue to be visible, available and approachable to all. I will always do what is right and fair for the people that I represent. I will also continue to be an active, hands-on Commissioner. I believe I have the right combination of honesty and experience to continue to work for the people of Cullman County, working for our future.
"So, at this time, as my family and I begin this journey as I seek re-election, I humbly ask for your prayers, support and most importantly, your vote for Cullman County Commission, District 1."
