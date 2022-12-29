A new historical artifact commemorating the service of Cullman County veterans is set to land at the Veterans Memorial Park at Sportsman Lake.
At its most recent regular meeting, the Cullman County Commission approved the purchase of a retired Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter — colloquially known as the ‘Huey” helicopter that functioned as an airborne mainstay of the Vietnam War — to be installed as a static display at the park.
The commission also signed off on a $12,000 paint job for the aircraft, which will be positioned beneath the park flagpole and accompanied by a new display recognizing local veterans who both served in Vietnam as well as other American military campaigns.
State tourism funds will be used to reimburse the county for the cost of the display, which is a joint project of the commission, the City of Cullman, and the Veterans Memorial Park Advisory Board.
According to commissioners, three Cullman County natives who flew Huey helicopters in Vietnam lost their lives in the war and will be memorialized in the display — though the overall addition is intended to also honor all local veterans.
In other business at its regular meeting, the commission:
- Recognized retiring employee Karen Campbell for 24 years of service with the Reappraisal Department.
- Recognized retiring employee Ricky Weissend for 25 years of service with the Maintenance Department.
- Renewed the county’s liability insurance coverage through the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s liability fund, extending through Dec. 31 of next year, at a cost of $473,293.
- Approved a measure allowing commissioners to attend regular meetings via remote electronic audiovisual communication, with the stipulation that an in-person quorum of commissioners must also be present at any such meeting.
- Ratified the county’s annual worker compensation insurance premium for volunteer fire fighters at a cost of $12,938.
- Approved repairs to the roof of the courthouse’s security area, to be performed by Willoughby Roofing & Sheet Metal, at a cost of $13,390.
- Awarded a bid to LINEV Systems for three full-body scanners with thermal sensing, to be used at the Cullman County Detention Center, at a cost of $146,000. The cost of the scanners will be reimbursed to the commission through a 100-percent grant.
- Awarded a bid to Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI) for a fixed-mount skin temperature system, to be used at the Cullman County Detention Center, at a cost of $305,650.
- Awarded a bid to Temperature Pro for a three-ton single packaged heat pump, to be installed at the cabin at Clarkson Covered Bridge, in the amount of $9,373.
- Changed the speed limit along a 1.8-mile portion of County Road 1474 to 35 mph.
- Appointed Dr. Michael Schendel, a nominee of chairman Jeff Clemons, to the Veterans Memorial Park Advisory Board.
- Appointed Don Fallin, a nominee of associate commissioner Kelly Duke, to the Veterans Memorial Park Advisory Board.
- Appointed Chris Denney, a nominee of associate commissioner Corey Freeman, to the Veterans Memorial Park Advisory Board.
- Appointed Waid Harbison, a nominee of associate commissioner Duke, to the county Industrial Development Board for a term expiring Jan. 19 of 2029.
- Reappointed Jason Grimmett, a nominee of associate commissioner Garry Marchman, to the county Industrial Development Board for a term expiring Jan. 19 of 2029.
- Authorized associate commissioner Duke to replace associate commissioner Kerry Watson on the board of the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG).
- Corrected a clerical error in the published upcoming commission meeting schedule to reflect the correct day of the week for the Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 regular meeting.
- Rescheduled to Jan. 10, 2023 an upcoming regular meeting previously scheduled for Jan. 19 of the same year, owing to a scheduling conflict among commissioners.
- Approved the surplus of a 2000 GMC Sierra truck, designated for courthouse use, for sale at
govdeals.com. Five additional vehicles and three pieces of smaller motorized equipment, all used by the water department, also were declared surplus for sale atgovdeals.com
- .
- Declared surplus a skid steer front loader attachment, use by the water department, to be sold to the Town of Garden City at a price of $2,000.
- Proclaimed Jan. 11, 2023 as human trafficking awareness and prevention day in Cullman County.