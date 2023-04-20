The week of April 23-29 is National Library Week as set by the American Library Association, so to commemorate the literacy-focused work of libraries locally, the Cullman County Commission is joining in.
At its regular meeting this week, the commission recognized board members, staff, and supporters of the Cullman County Public Library System, designating next week as Library Week locally while thanking the county-operated system’s leadership for raising local awareness of reading and access pathways to information, whether online or in print.
“During this week, we encourage all residents to visit their library to explore the wealth of resources available,” the commission encouraged in adopting a resolution drawing attention to Library Week, which it presented afterward to assistant library director Josie Harrington.
The commission also proclaimed the last week in April as Small Business Week locally, overlapping with the April 30-May 6 date for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s concurrent nationwide initiative. The commission presented its resolution of recognition to Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce director of programs Paige Clabo and administrative assistant Morgan Dingler, each of whom was on hand to represent the Chamber’s role in local business recruitment and retention.
In other business at its regular meeting, the commission:
- Approved chairman Jeff Clemons’ nomination of Tanya Alcorn to the Cullman County Public Library Board of Trustees to fill out the remainder of the term left vacant by the recent passing of board member Ron Hogue. Alcorn’s term is set to expire on Sept. 30 of 2026.
- Held a public hearing soliciting local comment on the operations at the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) for the 2024 fiscal year, before adopting two resolutions to award local matching funds and authorize the filing of its annual 5311 rural transportation grant application (which taps federal funds administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transportation Administration) to fund the CARTS program for the coming fiscal year. The hearing fielded a small handful of local speakers who rely on and support the CARTS system, and fielded no speakers opposed to CARTS operations.
- Awarded a current bid extension for materials hauling to Dodge City-based Carcel & G Construction for a one-year term.
- Rejected and agreed to rebid a full-depth reclamation project for county road work, with new bids to be considered at a future commission meeting.
- Amended an item from the commission’s Jan. 10 meeting to reflect the purchase of six (6) Logan LE Dump beds from the Association of County Commission of Alabama’s joint bid list in the amount of $41,110 each, a measure necessitated by the unavailability of the dump beds the commission originally had approved.
- Amended an item from the commission’s Feb. 23 meeting to reflect a surplus of Etnyre asphalt distributors as scrap.
- Approved a preliminary plat proposal for The Springs, a minor subdivision containing 8 lots located along County Road 54.
- Approved a preliminary plat proposal for The Reserve at Stonebridge Farms, a major subdivision containing 10 lots located along County Road 706.
The next regular commission meeting will be held May 16 at 6 p.m. in the commission meeting room of the Cullman County Courthouse. A 4 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting at the same location.