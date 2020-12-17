Over time, the little things add up. A leaky roof, bathroom stalls with missing door latches, and other wear-and-tear breakdowns all have conspired over the years to make holding an event at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center something of a small gamble: prepare for the worst, and hope for the best.
Now, thanks to some assertiveness on the part of the county’s legislative delegation, the Ag Center will soon be getting some much-needed repairs. At this week’s meeting of the Cullman County Commission, Alabama Senator Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) and Rep. Corey Harbison (R-Good Hope) were on hand as the commission accepted a $215,000 apportionment, folded into this year’s state budget, to fund roof work and other repairs at the Ag Center.
“We’re happy that we were able to come together and fight for Cullman County in this case,” said Gudger. “No one else in the state was able to get this particular money. It took about a year for us to be able to pull this agreement together.”
The commission thanked the delegation, which also includes Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) and Rep. Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle), for using its leverage to secure the funding. “It means a lot to our community and to our sheriff’s department,” said associate commissioner Garry Harbison, referencing the annual sheriff’s rodeo that typically draws large crowds to the facility.
Local legislators were able to include the local Ag Center funding in a larger state bill; one that established capital funding for the planned Alabama Farm Center complex — a new multipurpose agricultural facility set for construction in Chilton County.
“We also had a need here in Cullman County, and we saw the opportunity to get some funding for repairs here at our Ag Center,” said Harbison. “We’re always looking for these kind of opportunities that identify ways to bring money back to Cullman County.”
In other business, the commission:
Awarded a bid to low bidder Apel Machine & Supply Co., Inc. for improvements to the pump station at the Cullman Agricultural Trade Center. The commission authorized Clemons to sign all documents related to the county’s investment in the project. The commission also approved a $10,095 payment to St. John & Associates for engineering services related to the Ag Center work.
Proclaimed January of 2021 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month for Cullman County.
Declared Thursday, Dec. 31 a county holiday, a one-time declaration applicable only for the current year.
Approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to continue funding administration for the Cullman Rural Area Transportation Service (CARTS) for partial funding through the Federal Transit Administration. The agreement secures the ongoing funding arrangement for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Awarded to low bidder Harbor Enterprises a contract to install a previously-approved community storm shelter at the New Canaan Community Center. Funds for the project were awarded to the county via a FEMA grant in June of this year.
Approved an agreement with the City of Cullman to assist in construction work related to improvements and resurfacing of 24th Street SW and a portion of County Road 715 in Cullman’s Industrial Park #2. The county’s contribution to the upgrades will come in the form of in-kind services valued at $50,000.
Authorized chairman Jeff Clemons to reappoint District Judge Rusty Turner to the Cullman County Public Library Board for a 4-year term to expire on Sept 30, 2024.
Authorized Clemons to sign the county’s portion of an annual agreement between CARTS and ALDOT, to receive and administer federal Formula Grant for Rural Areas-5311 funds for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The commission also authorized Clemons to sign the certificate of compliance with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act of 2011, a state Act contingent for the county to administer its federal funds for CARTS.
Named Clemons the commission’s appointed representative to the Cullman Regional Airport Board for a term to expire in November of 2024.
Adopted bylaws for the Cullman County Veterans Memorial Park Advisory Board.
Agreed to solicit bidding to replace the current automated weather station equipment at Cullman Regional Airport, which airport manager Ben Harrison informed the commission had reached the end of its useful life.
Agreed to solicit bidding for two design-build hangars to be erected at Cullman Regional Airport, with all associated costs to be split equally between the commission and the City of Cullman.
Approved a 3-year agreement with Georgia Pacific for dispenser refills for all county businesses, excluding county parks.
Renewed the county’s annual enrollment in liability insurance coverage, provided through the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA), at a cost of $412,189.11 — a 4 percent increase over coverage costs for the current year.
Approved a new employment contract for the county administrator.
Awarded a $56,965 bid to Willoughby Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc. for completion of a roofing project at the Cullman County Garage.
The next regular commission meeting will be held Jan. 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the commission meeting room of the Cullman County Courthouse. A 4:30 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting at the same location.
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
