After a Sunday night arrest, Cullman County Commission candidate Josh Speakman is contemplating whether he should remain in the race.
Speakman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle after a Cullman County sheriff's deputy pulled him over as he left work in West Point Sunday night. Both charges are Class A misdemeanors.
According to Speakman, deputies told him that he was swerving. He agreed to a breathalyzer and said he blew a 0.00%.
Speakman said the open container was a previously opened bottle of wine in the back seat. The drug paraphernalia charge stems from a Mt. Dew can that Speakman said he'd used after cleaning his mouth with Listerine.
"I go somewhere and before I get out of the car, I rinse my mouth out and I don't want people to see me spitting it out on the ground, so I spit it in a cup I keep in the car,” he said. “I’d been somewhere and had an empty Mt. Dew can in the car and I just used that instead." Speakman also said residue from an earlier Fun Dip Candy "explosion" was still lingering in the car.
Deputies asked for the can to perform a field test for drugs. According to Speakman, the test was positive for codeine.
"I have no idea how that's possible," Speakman told The Times Tuesday afternoon. "I'm very anti-drug. I asked why I wasn't being charged with drugs and they said there wasn't enough weight to the amount.” Speakman said he was also told there wasn't enough residue to send off for more testing.
Speakman said he is a staunch supporter of law enforcement, and doesn't harbor any ill will. “I don't blame the deputies at all,” he said. “They were just doing their job. They showed me the field test result.” He also said he would be talking to an attorney, though he admitted the last couple of days of his life have been hectic. If found guilty on the charges, he could face a fine of between $50 and $500.
Speakman said he's torn over his political campaign.
"As far as the race, I don't know if I should continue. I've had a lot of people tell me to stay in. So many people have supported me, do support me and all the effort put in [to the campaign] ... I have to think about it.”
The District 2 race fields three candidates for associate county commissioner: Incumbent Garry Marchman, Speakman, and Richard Barnett.
