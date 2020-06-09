Starting this fall, county employees will see a change in their accumulating retirement benefits that extends the Retirement System of Alabama’s most flexible retirement option to everyone who signs on and pays in with the required matching contribution.
At the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, human resources manager Judy Bradford said the state legislature voted last year to open the option for municipal employees previously eligible to receive Tier 2 benefits — the first step toward becoming vested for Tier 1 benefits — to everyone, so long as they make the higher Tier 1 contribution from their paychecks.
Under Tier 1 eligibility, employees can elect to retire after 25 years of creditable service, regardless of age; or to retire at age 60 after 10 years of creditable service. That’s more flexible than the Tier 2 eligibility, which allows employees age 62 (or age 56 for public safety employees) to take a lesser-funded retirement after at least 10 years of creditable service.
In order to participate in Tier 1 benefits, employees must divert a higher percentage of their pay toward their retirement fund. The commission voted to approve the change, which takes effect beginning on Oct. 1.
In other business at its regular meeting, the commission:
Authorized chairman Kenneth Walker to submit and sign all related documents on behalf of the commission relating to a Community Development Block grant (CDBG) to fund renovations at the Cullman County Commission on Aging.
Approved the purchase of the Microsoft Office 365 suite of online applications for county computer systems.
Approved a fencing installation, to be done by Cullman-based Parris Fence Co., at the New Canaan community center at a cost of $6,668.
Approved a plat proposal for Kingfisher Subdivision, a three-phase development containing a total of 285 lots along County Road 1616.
The next commission meeting will be held at 10 a.m. June 23 in the commission meeting room of the Cullman County Courthouse. An 8:30 a.m. public work session will precede the meeting in the commission conference room.
