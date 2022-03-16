What a difference money makes. Thanks to an infusion of federal dollars and the freedom to use them where plenty of rural drivers think it counts, Cullman County is about to dive into summer paving season like never before.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Cullman County Commission awarded a pair of bids to road contractors that, combined, add up to more than $6.2 million in project funds to pave and improve an initial round of 30 miles of county roads.
County engineer Bryan Cheatwood said Tuesday that all of the approved projects have been selected based on the greatest need, that they’re spread all across Cullman County, and they’re only the first among more paving measures that will be approved in county commission meetings to come.
The money to pay for the projects isn’t being drawn from budgeted funds that comprise county road spending each year. Rather, they’re drawn from “Fund 298,”a specially-designated fund created to custody the general services portion of COVID-19 relief money awarded to Cullman County as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
That means there’s still money in the annual budget for additional road work, something Cheatwood said the county road department will be doing in separate locations this summer, as contractors meanwhile tackle the 30 miles of additional ARPA-funded work approved this week. Commissioners said more ARPA funds from the county’s $10 million in general services money will also be awarded for additional paving, as work gets underway on the first round and as the road department and commission identify the next round of projects that most effectively make use of the money.
The commission awarded two contractors separate road bids at this week’s meeting, together adding up to $6,215,588 in Fund 298 ARPA spending. Dothan-based Wiregrass Construction received a $3,770,000 bid for more extensive full-depth reclamation projects, while Whitaker Contracting Corp. of Guntersville received a $2,445,588.25 bid for scrub seal and surface hot mix treatment.
Cheatwood said the county road department web page will soon be updated with a display map highlighting all of the several road projects set to get underway this spring. Visit co.cullman.al.us/road-department later this week to view currently scheduled projects.
