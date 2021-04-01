A rainy day didn’t stop the donations — and the laughs — during Wednesday’s food drive at Cullman Caring for Kids featuring comedians Darren Knight, Gary Cargal and Red Squirrel.
Anyone who donated 20 cans of food to the Caring for Kids Food Bank was able to take a picture with the comedians, and there was a steady stream of local residents coming by to give their donations through the afternoon, said Cullman Caring for Kids Executive Director Javon Daniel.
“Everybody’s been really excited,” he said shortly before the drive ended.
The total amount of donations hadn’t yet been weighed Wednesday afternoon, but Daniel said he estimated that around 1,000 pounds of food had been donated during the drive — with around 200 pounds of food coming from Knight himself.
Knight, who continues to grow in popularity online and at comedy shows around the nation, is primarily known for his “Southern Momma” internet videos that receive millions of views.
Along with helping to bring in donations to the food bank, Knight and his fellow comedians also helped load the cars of a few families who came through to receive food, Daniel said.
“We feel like it’s been very, very successful,” he said.
With the food drive bringing in lots of food for the area’s families, Daniel said he hopes Knight, Cargal and Red Squirrel can come back in the future to help bring some more awareness to Cullman Caring for Kids’ mission.
“We appreciate Darren and his group for coming, and we’re hoping we can bring him back in the future to maybe do a show,” he said.
