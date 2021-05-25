COLONY — The town of Colony was not able to meet as usual on Tuesday due to lack of a quorum, but the council did announce upcoming plans for summer programs.
The town’s usual summer programs were delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The town’s summer program for area children will begin June 2, and Councilmember Jasmine Cole is making plans for a Colony Day on August 7. She said tentative plans include a softball game and families enjoying meals in the town park. Cole is looking for volunteers to help plan the Colony Day, and anyone interested is asked to email her at colejas92@gmail.com.
