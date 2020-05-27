COLONY — Colony Mayor Donnis Leeth and members of the town council said they all intend to seek re-election this year. At the council meeting Tuesday night, Clerk Patricia Ponder passed out the election packets and told the council they can begin qualifying for office on July 7. They have until July 21 to qualify and pay the $25 filing fee.
Leeth suggested he and council members plan to visit with Cullman Economic Development, the Sheriff’s Office and other places. “You’ve got to make yourself known to people,” he said. “Especially if you’re going to run again.”
The council also discussed its ongoing efforts to get people to fill out census forms. Councilwoman Ethel Alexander and the mayor went door to door last weekend, signing up 20-25 people. “We really did a great bit of work last weekend,” she said. She said their goal is to get 100 percent of the residents to fill out the census form.
To encourage people to participate, the town is giving away a 50-inch television in a drawing. Residents of Colony who have completed the census form are eligible to win. In addition, the town is reaching out to residents through flyers and word of mouth.
“Churches are opening now so maybe we can bring it up in churches,” said Councilman Melvin Hammond.
In other business, Hammond said the town is making progress in getting water line issues fixed. A commode at the library has been repaired and a plumber is coming this week to find and repair another leak at the library. The library can’t reopen until the leaks are fixed.
The water at the town gym is also working again, and Hammond said he could open it for four hours every day, provided the young people who want to use it help keep it clean.
