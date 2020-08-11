COLONY — Pre-election tensions rose sharply at the Colony Town Council meeting Tuesday night and culminated in Mayor Donnis Leeth, who is facing a challenge for the mayor’s seat from Councilman Curtis Johnson, angrily resigning and leaving town hall.
The election for mayor is the only election on the ballot for Aug. 25.
During the council’s work session, Councilwoman Ethel Alexander said she would like to hear from Leeth and Johnson on their plans as mayor, a sentiment that was echoed by Councilman Samuel Ashford. Councilman Melvin Hammond was not at the meeting due to on-going health issues.
Johnson declined to layout his agenda, saying he was going to be placing newspaper ads that addressed his plans. Leeth said his plans include working with state leaders in Montgomery to get road paving grants for the town, expanding the summer feeding program for children and doing more for the senior citizens in Colony.
“The main thing is that we work in the Colony for things around the Colony,” he said. “I’m going to keep pushing for the town.”
When the work session concluded at around 5:50, Leeth called the regular meeting to order. Johnson objected, noting the town council passed a resolution several years ago setting the regular meeting time at 6 p.m. The council regularly goes directly from its 5 p.m. work session into its regular meeting, a practice Leeth defended Monday saying that some people have things to do in the evening or have difficulty driving at night. Johnson said people expecting to show up for a 6 p.m. meeting may miss most of the meeting when it starts earlier.
“It should be done right,” said Johnson.
“When you win, you do it that way,” said Leeth. He gaveled the meeting to order at 5:58 p.m.
The council quickly approved resolutions certifying the uncontested elections and setting the elections officers, but ran into another disagreement when the mayor proposed adding Alexander to the list of people who can sign checks for the town.
“Shouldn’t this wait until after the election?” Johnson asked.
Leeth told Johnson it was needed because Hammond was too sick to make it to town hall to sign checks each week, and, “You don’t come down here to sign checks, and I don’t want people waiting on their money.”
After some back and forth, Johnson said he would come by town hall to sign checks, and the motion to add Alexander to the check approval list was tabled, with Alexander and Leeth voting against tabling the measure.
Things came to a head, however, during public comments when members of the community, including a former town clerk and mayor, asked Leeth why he was going to ask the state for help with paving Colony Road, which they said is a county road and not the town’s responsibility.
Leeth said he’d been told repeatedly by county commissioners that the county was not going to pave the road, and that it was the town’s responsibility to maintain it within town limits.
The exchange continued for a bit, until Alexander suggested the mayor get a letter of clarification from the county. “I’ll do better than that,” said Leeth. “I’m going to get the commissioners to come down here.”
“They’re not going to pave it,” he said.
He followed up by saying he wasn’t going to listen to this “crap,” which led to an outcry for civility.
“Let’s try to treat each other with respect,” said resident Margaret Dimbo.
Shortly after that, Leeth banged the gavel to adjourn the meeting, but the discussion wasn’t over.
Dimbo asked how the residents could help Colony’s leadership, “if we can’t ask questions without animosity? We want to help Colony progress; we want to help the council,” she said. “We just want to get correct information and to be treated with respect.”
After fielding another comment that questioned the lack of civility, Leeth began gathering up his items. “I don’t need your help,” he said. “I resign.”
Alexander said, “Now is not the time to resign,” but Leeth was adamant, repeating that he was resigning as he headed towards the door. “Put that in your pipe and smoke it,” he said.
Afterwards, Johnson said he was “surprised” by Leeth’s declaration. He noted that even if Leeth chooses to resign, his name will likely still be on the Aug. 25 ballot. Either way, he had a message for voters, “I’m a down-to-earth person and I have respect for every person,” he said.
