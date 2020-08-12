Donnis Leeth

Colony Mayor Donnis Leeth is seen during Tuesday evening's council meeting.

 Amy Henderson

Less than 24 hours after saying he was resigning as mayor, Colony Mayor Donnis Leeth was back at work.

"Yes, I'm back," Leeth told The Times Wednesday afternoon. He said he received numerous phone calls from residents last night after news spread that he'd said he was resigning before angrily leaving a town hall meeting.

"They were supportive," he said.

Leeth is one of two candidates running for mayor. The other candidate is Councilman Curtis Johnson, who is currently serving his first term as a council member. There has been tension between the two in the past, but at Tuesday night's town hall meeting, that escalated and concluded with Leeth announcing his resignation.

On Wednesday, Leeth said he is continuing to serve as mayor and to seek another term.

Amy Henderson can be reached at 256-734-2131 Ext. 216.

