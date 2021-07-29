COLONY — Repairs around Colony continue as the town plans for Colony Day on Aug. 7.
Councilman Michael Johnson said he’d received estimates from Apel Steele on repairs to the community center that “look pretty good,” and he is getting quotes from commercial roofers this week to repair or replace the roof, and Councilwoman Mary Louise Parker said she is doing an inventory of street signs. “Some need to be replaced and others are completely missing,” she said.
The council hopes to have a new portable air conditioner/heater for the concession stand prior to Colony Day. Councilman Jerrold Flanigan said he would get prices on the units and “see if we can get it done before Colony Day.”
Johnson, who chairs the town finance committee, said when considering new equipment, the council needs to consider usage. “If we’re going to invest in something, let’s make sure it’s something we’re going to use,” he said.
Plans for Colony day include a bounce house and water slides for kids, DJ and a ribs cook-off. The cook-off has seven participants so far and the deadline to register is Aug. 6. Families can reserve tents for Colony Day for $25. Tent reservations need to be made by Aug. 2. A talent show will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 and everyone needs to be registered for that by 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 7.
In addition, the Cullman County Electric Cooperative will be there with their electric-powered Mustang, said Town Clerk Gwendolyn Purifoy.
In other business, the council:
Gave final approval to a resolution naming Earlene Johnson “town historian;”
Gave final approval to a resolution requesting grant assistance for town roads;
Removed Stephanie Marshall and Fallon Hagler from the Library Committee;
Removed former town clerk Pat Ponder from the town’s Merchants Bank account and added Michael Johnson.
