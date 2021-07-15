Residents in Colony gave Councilwoman Jasmine Cole a round of applause for a successful 4th of July event at Tuesday night’s council meeting, and also applauded new Councilman Michael Johnson’s promise to “do whatever we need to do to keep this town rolling.”
Johnson, who is over the finance committee for the town and recently joined the council after the resignation of Eric Carwell, said he wants input from the other council members as to funding needs so he and Mayor Curtis Johnson can establish spending priorities. He said the town was recently notified it has been allocated $61,990 from the American Rescue Plan Act. He said half the amount could be in the town’s coffers by next week, with the other half coming next year.
The council passed a resolution to seek grants to fund paving of four roads. They identified Byars Road, Johnson Circle, Wooley Road and Fields Boulevard as being priorities for road work, with Byars Road in particular being at the top of the list because it is how GPS applications bring visitors to town.
“Believe me, I’m going to put my efforts towards raising money for the town roads,” said Michael Johnson.
Cole said the town’s Fourth of July celebration raised $140, and she is planning a talent show for July 31 for all ages with prizes for first, second and third place winners. In addition, the town will celebrate Colony Day on August 7. She said among the activities planned for that day are bounce houses and water slides for kids and a DJ.
“We’re going to have a good time,” she said.
Families can rent tents for $25 each and Colony Day t-shirts are available and need to be ordered by July 27.
The council also appointed former mayor Earlene Johnson as the town’s official historian, noting, “There have been many printed accounts of different incidents related to the community of Colony and it’s beginning and the township of Colony has found the need to name an official recorder of it’s history.” Johnson is a life-long resident of the town and author of “Bits and Pieces,” a collection of stories about the community.
