Colony leaders making census count push

COLONY — Colony town leaders are determined to get their census participation numbers up, and are taking a number of steps to encourage residents to fill out the forms.
Councilman Melvin Hammond created flyers to send to residents, and Mayor Donnis Leeth and Councilwoman Ethel Alexander are going to be reaching out to people this weekend to help them complete the census.
“We’ve got to catch everybody when they go home, but especially the heads of families. If we don’t get the names right, the count is going to be off,” said Leeth.
As of Tuesday evening 51.4 percent of Colony households had completed the census. The count, which takes place every 10 years, is of vital importance to Colony, whose main source of revenue is sales tax. In Cullman County, sales tax is divided amongst the municipalities according to population. Every person not counted is revenue the town won’t receive for another 10 years.
Census data is also used to determine Congressional seats, school funding, grant opportunities, disaster aid and funding for school meal programs, among other things.
At the town council work session Tuesday night, the council also discussed putting up signage to prevent kids from riding four-wheelers behind the gym; removing timber; and the possibility of canceling their planned summer program for kids in light of the recent news stories about children becoming infected with the virus.
“We’ve still got to be careful,” said Leeth, who encouraged social distancing and wearing masks when needed. “You gotta be careful with this stuff.”
Hammond presented the council with a proposed model contract for the town to use when hiring people to do work. The council has had ongoing issues with workmen not showing up to complete work they’ve been hired to do.
Hammond said the new contract would prohibit the person from doing other jobs until the town’s work is complete and includes a 5% penalty if the work takes longer than agreed upon.
The mayor also reminded the council that municipal elections are coming up. “I haven’t made my mind up yet,” Leeth said.
Qualifying for the August 25 elections begins on July 7.
