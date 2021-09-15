COLONY — The Colony Town Council approved hiring Heath Meherg as attorney for the town on an as-needed basis Tuesday evening.
Meherg, who is with the firm Griffith, Lowery and Meherg in Cullman, was the first in-house attorney for Cullman County, according to the firm’s website. The council agreed to pay the attorney $175 per hour for his services.
Although the vote to hire Meherg was unanimous, the meeting was not without some discord as Councilwoman Ethel Alexander asked to see the town’s financial reports and was told she could come by the town hall anytime to see those reports. Alexander has asked to see the reports at several meetings.
“I haven’t seen anything since April on revenue or expenses,” she said.
Councilman Michael Johnson, who chairs the town finance committee, responded, “I’ll be glad to tell you any information that you want to know, I just won’t take time up at this meeting.”
During the public comments, there were some residents who echoed Alexander’s call for more information. “If we’re going to get things done in our town, we need to be upfront about what’s going on,” said one resident.
They also questioned why Byars Road was taking priority over Colony Circle in road maintenance.
Johnson explained that Sen. Garland Gudger had requested the funding for Byars Road to be repaved after following GPS directions that took him to the town hall via Byars Road.
“That is the only reason that Byars Road is ahead of Colony Circle,” said Johnson.
In other business, Johnson reported that the town is projected to save $100 per month on phone and internet service by switching the town’s account to Sprout; Councilwoman Jasmine Cole said tickets to the upcoming Black and White Ball will go on sale Oct. 5 for $20 per ticket; and Mayor Curtis Johnson asked the council to review the town’s personnel manual and come to the next meeting with suggested updates.
The Colony Town Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
