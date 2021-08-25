COLONY — The town of Colony hopes to use future Rebuild Alabama funds for a turn lane off of Hwy. 91 onto Colony Road.
At the council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved the transportation plan, although Councilwoman Ethel Alexander voted against it, saying she had not seen the plan.
"I haven't seen the plan," she said. "There is no plan."
Councilwoman Mary Parker, who is over the town's streets and drainage committee, said she is working with Cullman County officials on drawing up the request.
The council also approved holding this year's gas tax funds in reserve, saying there wasn't enough revenue from the tax to pave or repair the roads they had listed as priority projects. The council had previously identified Byars Road, Johnson Circle, Wooley Road and Fields Boulevard as being priorities for road work, with Byars Road in particular being at the top of the list because it is how GPS applications bring visitors to town.
In other business, Councilman Michael Johnson, who is over the finance committee, said he will be comparing the town's current phone and internet plan with Verizon against the proposal offered to the town by Sprout Fiber Internet.
"We've got out phone situation straightened out with Verizon and we're going to look at which route we're going to take," he said. "It looks like we can save quite a bit of money one way or the other."
