COLONY — The Colony Town Council discussed a few necessary changes to the town’s policies and employee handbook during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The council has previously discussed making changes to the employee handbook, and Town Clerk Gwendolyn Purifoy listed a few of the recommended changes to the council’s members on Tuesday.
The first suggestion was updating the town’s listed payroll policy to pay employees weekly instead of biweekly. The town has already been paying employees weekly for several years, but because the town’s handbook still says paychecks are biweekly, employees have been accumulating double the amount of personal and sick time, Purifoy said.
She said the council should also update the travel allowances for those who are traveling on town business, because the listed amounts that are currently in the handbook are no longer enough to pay for meals.
“The dollar amount that we were using back at that time will not work for the dollar amount for lunch, breakfast or dinner at this time,” she said.
Purifoy said the full list of recommended changes will be brought to the council at its next meeting for a vote to approve them.
Councilman Michael Johnson also updated the council on a recent visit from the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation’s Loss Control department, and said the town received a few recommendations after that visit.
Those recommendations included the regular use of AMIC’s safety and training videos and online training system for employees to keep up-to-date on the proper safety procedures while conducting town business, as well as the addition of a written sexual harassment policy for the employee handbook and annual training on sexual harassment for town employees.
Johnson said the AMIC also recommended that the town document its building and facility inspections and to make sure that documentation includes any issues that were discovered and the actions that were being taken to address them.
He said the town has 30 days to respond to the recommendations and say that the recommendations have been completed or are in the process of being completed.
Mayor Curtis Johnson said he would begin working on addressing the issues that were brought to the town by the AMIC.
