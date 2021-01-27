COLONY — Colony's town council is moving forward with structuring its meetings and governance, but that does not mean there aren't still conflicts amongst the council members and residents.
During the council's work session, Councilwoman Ethel Alexander proposed limiting public comments during meetings, noting that the last council meeting lasted nearly three hours with lots of discussion back and forth between council members and town residents.
"We didn't get into any substance that we needed to," she said. "I've never really been in a meeting where the town has just come in and taken over."
Addressing the residents she said, "You're invited to come, but you're not invited to take over."
She proposed limiting public comments as an agenda item and allowing each speaker two minutes to comment.
Mayor Curtis Johnson said Alexander's point was "well taken."
"From now on, we're going to follow the agenda," he said. He said his plan was for issues to be brought up in committee meetings prior to coming before the council.
Alexander continued to address the council despite the mayor and council members Mary Louise Parker and Jasmine Cole asking her to stop.
"You're giving a speech that's wasting time," said Cole.
"That's what our committee meetings are for," said Parker. "If you have something you want to address, you're supposed to do it at the committee meeting."
Alexander also brought up the coronavirus, communications among council members, items from a previous meeting and road work on Wooley Road while Johnson attempted to gavel her down and council members talked over each other.
"You are holding up the regular meeting," he told her. "You need to have a seat."
Alexander said, "I'm going to sit down in a minute, but this is what I want to say: If anyone in here decided to take over our meeting, we will not allow it."
In the regular meeting, when it came time for public comments, it was clear that the some in the audience did not appreciate Alexander's suggested limits on public input.
"We are the town," said one resident. "The council members were elected to represent the town and we are a part of that. To tell us that we really have no say-so is really not the right thing to say."
Gwendolyn Purifoy, a former town clerk, said, "Anytime I speak or ask to speak is to give you information to help you, not hinder you in any way. The way this town goes is a part of me, because when you represent my town, you represent me. Anytime I speak to you for anything it's for the positive way. I don't speak to you tearing down, I speak to you building up."
The council took no action on Alexander's proposal, but did approve committee assignments, a resolution authorizing the execution of warrants, drafts and check, and setting the town hall business hours from 8 a.m. until noon Monday-Friday.
A resolution to change the time of the workshop from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. did not pass when the vote ended in a tie with Johnson, Parker and Cole voting for the change, and Alexander and Councilmen Samuel Ashford and Eric Carwell voting against.
Colony's town council has been divided since before the 2020 election that pitted former mayor Donnis Leeth against then-councilman Johnson. Since the election that saw three new council members join the administration, the town meetings have been dominated by dissent.
In recent meetings, though, members have expressed a desire to move forward.
Johnson said the newly-approved committees will be where resolutions and motions will be discussed before being brought forward to the council.
"Please, please have your committee meeting before each meeting," he said.
Cole updated the council on repairing the roof for the gym and the education complex. She said a donor who wishes to remain anonymous has offered to pay for the roof at the gym and possibly the education complex as well. She said a company would be coming to give an estimate for the job in the next week.
Parker asked for volunteers - particularly those with chain saws - to help clear limbs from the sides of roads.
"The streets aren't in bad shape, some just have big, old limbs that have to be cut with chainsaws," she said. She said volunteers are needed to help one Saturday. The date for that has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.