If there’s one thing the Colony Town Council can agree on, it’s that Colony Road needs to be repaved. In fact, that is the only thing the council agreed upon at its meeting Tuesday night.
After several months of tension and divisiveness, Mayor Curtis Johnson acknowledged it’s been a “rough year,” but added, “If the council is willing to work with me and not against me, we can do great things.”
“We’ve just got to get together and work together,” he added.
That spirit of working together, however, ended shortly after the regular meeting was gaveled to order and the council split on approving minutes from three previous meetings. After that, discussion about the employment of clerk Patricia Ponder became a bone of contention.
Johnson, who had unsuccessfully tried to fire Ponder earlier this month, said that she was not in the office all day.
“I was advised not to be here and to work at home in compliance with Governor Ivey’s Safe at Home order. I worked at home, I sent emails,” said Ponder.
Councilwoman Ethel Alexander said that on Monday Johnson asked Ponder to turn in her keys to town hall and leave.
“He has no authorization to do that,” she said.
Councilwoman Mary Louise Parker, who is also Johnson’s sister, countered that, “He’s allowed to choose who he wants as the clerk. If they don’t get along and they can’t work together, why?”
New councilman Eric Carwell said the law does not allow Johnson to fire the clerk. According to Alabama law, the council has the power to hire and fire the clerk in towns under 6,000 people.
“We’ve got a job. Our job is to move this town forward,” he said. “All this pettiness is really quite ludicrous. The issue here is that he legally can’t fire the clerk.”
Johnson called on Birmingham attorney Louis Willie III who cited Alabama law regarding the clerk’s position and said that according to state law, the clerk, as “an officer” of the municipality is required to live in the town. Ponder lives outside the town limits.
“There is a question is to the validity of the current town clerk in that position,” he said. “There is, I think, no question that the person who is the town clerk has to be a resident of the town of which that person serves.”
According to the Alabama Municipal League Wednesday, clerks are not required to live in the town where they work.
A back-and-forth among the council and residents filling the town hall ensued, with Alexander suggesting they contact a lawyer to get more legal advice.
“I heard what [Willie] had to say, but that’s what he had to say,” said Carwell. “That does not mean that we have to accept what he had to say. Until we have further information, it seems only fair and the right thing to do is to wait until we have more information.” He said there is a question as to if “officer” includes the city clerk.
Johnson asked for a motion to dismiss Ponder; however, Alexander made a motion that Ponder remain clerk until they get more guidance. Calwell seconded the motion and the vote was split with Alexander, Calwell and Councilman Sam Ashford voting to keep Ponder, and Johnson, Parker and Councilwoman Jasmine Cole voting against the motion.
Ponder said that because the mayor’s vote can’t create a tie vote, the motion passed. Some members of the audience, however, disagreed, saying that because it was tied, the motion died.
The council did come together to unanimously approve a plan to apply for a grant to pave Colony Road. Lenwood Herron of Greystone Partners, LLC, said the town could get up to $250,000 to pave Colony Road, but the council will probably have to come up with some form of monetary and in-kind contribution to make the grant application successful.
He said if the grant amount was not enough to pave the entire 3.3 miles of Colony Road, they should “take it as far as it will go. If we can’t do the whole road, we’ll start on the west side.” If the town can pave the entire road and has the additional funds, he said, they can also work on some of the side roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.