COLONY — While no action was taken on either, the Colony Town Council discussed two resolutions during Tuesday night’s meeting that would see the town’s meeting schedule change and change the procedures for spending the town’s money.
Councilman Eric Carwell brought the two resolutions to the council in a work session before the meeting, and read them to the other members.
The first resolution would change the council’s meeting date to the second Tuesday of the month, rather than having two meetings per month on the second and fourth Tuesdays.
The fourth Tuesday of the month would then be set aside for non-mandatory committee meetings to allow council members to better know what’s going on in the town and know what needs to be addressed at later meetings, Carwell said.
The second resolution that Carwell introduced would require the drafting of any warrants, drafts or checks drawn from the town’s general and special accounts to have the approval of the council before they are made — with the exception of utility bills.
Mayor Curtis Johnson objected to the two resolutions being on the council’s agenda, and said Carwell should have discussed them with council members during last month’s committee meetings before bringing them to the council for consideration.
“You should have had this where everybody could see it,” he said. “It’s not fair to bring it to the table like that.”
Carwell said he knew that they council would not act on them during Tuesday’s meeting, but he wanted to read the resolutions to the council because they were on the agenda and the council’s members and residents of the town should know what they said.
After the discussion, both resolutions were tabled until a later date.
The council also discussed renewing the town’s contract with Verizon to provide phone service for the town hall. Town Clerk Patricia Ponder said the contract expired in December, and the outgoing administration wanted the new council to decide whether or not to stay with Verizon.
After discussing the contract, Councilwoman Jasmine Cole said she would look at other phone services to compare their prices with Verizon’s.
Ponder also pointed out the town’s internet service, which is currently provided by Advanced Broadband, only works part of the time and the town is paying $65 per month for it.
“The internet is not functioning properly most of the time,” she said.
Cole said she would look into the costs of bundling the phone and internet services with local services to see if the price and service for the internet can be better elsewhere.
Councilwoman Ethel Alexander also brought up an idea to the council to purchase a more robust first aid kit for the town hall and maybe see if local residents who have medical training may want to be on call in the town in the event of a medical emergency.
When most people dial 911 in the town, they are connected with Blount County 911, and they can be slow to respond sometimes, so having people and equipment ready for an emergency could help save lives, she said.
Ponder said anyone calling 911 in Colony from a landline will get connected with Cullman County 911, but anyone calling from a cell phone will be connected with Blount County’s.
Anyone calling from a cell phone should say that they are calling about a medical emergency in Cullman County, and the Blount County operator will immediately send them to Cullman’s, she said.
The council did not make a decision about the first aid kit or having residents on call, but council members and community members present at the meeting did discuss ways to encourage the town’s younger residents to be more involved in the local fire department to help improve its services and response times.
Some of the ideas included going out to local churches or other places where young people may gather to encourage them to take a more active role in their town.
“If we don’t get younger people in there, it’s just like any organization, your church, your PTO, your Cub Scouts, your Boy Scouts, your Girl Scouts, it’s going to die out if you don’t generate new people coming in and mentor them and train them and support them,” Ponder said. “They’re going to go somewhere else.”
