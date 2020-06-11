COLONY — Roads were a main topic of discussion for the Colony Town Council during Tuesday night’s meeting, and the council passed a motion to hire a contractor to patch the potholes on Ward Hill Road.
Councilman Melvin Hammond said he spoke with a contractor that could do the work for $5,500, and said the council will work to get to every road in the town that needs repairs.
“We do them one at a time,” he said. “We can’t do everything at once.”
Councilman Curtis Johnson said the road should be a priority for the council because a school bus travels down every day to pick up students, but Leeth pointed out that the area where the bus turns around is on private property owned by James Ward.
Leeth said the town will still complete the work on the road to make it better for everyone who lives on it, but he would like to have Ward come to the council and discuss him putting some money into the project to cover the part that is his property.
After the discussion, the council approved a motion to hire MC Paving to do the patch work on the road for $5,500, with an additional motion to invite Ward to come to the council’s next meeting on June 23 to discuss the road and his part in the project.
In other business, Town Clerk Patricia Ponder spoke to the council about the upcoming free food pickup at Daystar Church in Good Hope. Daystar is one of several sites around the county hosting free food pickups through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.
She said everyone can go to the church on Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning beginning at 10 p.m. to pick up food. She has reserved a pallet from Monday’s upcoming delivery for the town’s food pantry participants.
She said the town will pick up the pallet from Daystar at noon, and will distribute it from Colony Town Hall beginning at 1 p.m. Because the food requires refrigeration, it all has to be gone Monday afternoon, she said.
