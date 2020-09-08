COLONY — In one of his last meetings as Colony mayor, Donnis Leeth updated the council on progress being made at the town gym.
Last weekend, members of Desperation Church and Colony residents painted the building and worked on the landscaping. “It’s looking pretty good,” said Leeth.
The long-standing project is coming to a close, with the gym expected to be open to the community next month. “We’re doing this for the kids in the community and their families,” he said. He also expressed his gratitude to the Desperation Church members who spent several weekends helping make repairs to the facility.
“That was God,” said Leeth. “You don’t get anything done without God.”
Leeth said the election results, in which he lost the mayor’s seat to Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Johnson, are also God giving him a new purpose. “God has something else for me to do,” said Leeth.
He said he was upset for a few minutes after the results came in but was soon laughing again. “I said, ‘Oh, Lord, how good it is to be free!’” drawing a laugh from the council and public. “You’d be surprised how much time it takes,” he added.
Leeth said he first got involved in the town council because he wanted to help his community. “You have got to have heart to do this job,” he said.
When asked about the possibility of bringing a Jack’s to the Colony exit off I-65, Leeth said he is no longer involved in that, since he lost the election.
Johnson said, “I won’t promise any business, but if one comes our way, I’ll work with the council to make sure it’s what we want.”
The incoming mayor said one of his priorities will be to get younger people involved in leadership in Colony. “We’re getting old,” he said, so younger people will need to be ready to lead.
The youth and seniors will also be the focus of the next four years for Councilwoman Ethel Alexander.
“We really need to develop some programs that’s going to help our kids,” she said. “We need to look at trying to put our kids up front and our seniors.”
The council also encouraged residents to complete the 2020 Census, noting that the revenue Colony receives is based on its population.
“Population is what drives the money we receive, especially that new gas tax,” said Councilman Melvin Hammond, who has served as the Finance Councilor. “We talk about the roads we have, but it’s up to the people to make sure they’re counted.”
In other business, the town council approved adding the Finance Councilor to the town’s gas tax account. Hammond made the motion and said it is needed so there are three people – the mayor, the mayor pro-tem and the finance councilor – who will be available to write or deposit checks to the account.
Johnson objected to the timing of the change, saying it should wait until after the new council and mayor is sworn in. The council, however, passed the motion.
The council unanimously approved patching potholes on Wooley Road.
