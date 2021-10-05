COLONY — The Colony town council approved a $160,490 annual budget at a special called meeting Monday night.
The budget predicts a slight increase over last year’s actual revenues of $153,334 and provides for a surplus of about $5,600 at the end of the fiscal year, which is Sept. 30, 2022.
Councilman Michael Johnson said he added in $10,000 for roads and drainage. The largest expenditures are in salaries, accounting and auditing services and insurance.
He said he also increased the Parks and Recreation Department budget to $8,500, anticipating that “As Jasmine [Cole] is increasing activities and involvement in the community and surrounding communities, we’ll recoup some of that cost.”
The council also unanimously accepted the bid from Fleming Roofing for the Colony gym roof.
The council will pay Fleming 25% of the cost of materials upon delivery and $19,500 to roof over the existing roof on the flat part of the building.
The second half of the project — laying roofing over the rest of the gym roof — will be done at a later date for an additional $19,500.
Johnson said he recommended doing it in two parts to avoid putting a burden on the town’s finances. “I can’t see using that much of the town’s money when it puts that much of a strain on our finances,” he said.
A Cullman County Economic Development grant of $12,000 will help pay for the roofing project.
The council also approved a bid from Apel Steele to replace a beam in the gym for $2,100.
The town council closed out the meeting by going into an executive session to discuss general reputation and the threat of litigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.