COLONY — The Colony Town Council on Tuesday formally adopted its current practice of holding its regular meeting immediately following its work sessions.
The mayor and council meet at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month for a workshop. The regular council meetings were scheduled for 6 p.m., but most times the council would conclude the work session and move straight in to the regular meeting.
That practice became an issue earlier this month when Councilman Curtis Johnson, who was running for mayor at the time and won against Mayor Donnis Leeth this week, objected to the early start of the regular town council meeting.
Johnson said people expecting to show up for a 6 p.m. meeting may miss most of the meeting when it starts earlier.
“It should be done right,” said Johnson.
Leeth defended the early start saying that some people have things to do in the evening or have difficulty driving at night. On Tuesday, the council formally adopted the new meeting time.
The council also approved adding Councilwoman Ethel Alexander to the town’s check signature list. The council had tabled the measure at its Aug. 11 meeting when Johnson said it should wait until after the election. It was brought up again Tuesday and passed by the council.
In other business, the council was informed that a training session on curbing the spread of COVID-19 would be provided on Sept. 8 at noon.
Editor Amy Henderson can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext 216.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.