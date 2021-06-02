The Town of Colony is hiring.
The town this week posted job openings for a part-time town clerk and part-time community center caretaker. Interested applicants will have until Monday, June 7 to apply.
According to the posted notice, candidates for the clerk's position, "Must work well under pressure. They must also maintain a high level of public relations and customer service skills."
Computer skills are also required. The clerk is responsible for administrative duties including assisting the Finance Director, assisting the mayor with meetings, clerical duties and cash management. The salary for the position is negotiable.
The Community Center caretaker will be responsible for opening the center from 2:30-6 p.m. on Sundays, supervising participants' use of the gym and ensuring it is cleaned and locked after each use. The pay for the position is $30 for every Sunday the center is open.
Anyone interested in either position can apply at Colony Town Hall, 65 Byars Road. Applications will be accepted until June 7, and a resume is required for the town clerk position.
