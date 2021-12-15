A Cold Springs High School student has been charged with making terrorist threats.
According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Carmel Anthony Messina, 18, of Bremen, at the high school on Friday.
Deputies said Messina made a threat on Thursday, December 9 to other students. He was taken to the Cullman County Detention Center.
"As soon as school administration was notified, proper procedure was followed which included contacting law enforcement," according to a statement from Cullman County Schools. "Law enforcement decided that there was enough evidence to make an arrest in this case."
