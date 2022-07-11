The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC) was held from June 29 through July 3, 2022, in San Diego, Cali. Cold Springs' student Ellanora Slusser and her advisor, Stephanie Blair, attended with more than 7,000 FCCLA members across the country. The conference provided the Slusser with opportunities to listen to inspiring speakers, attend learning sessions, compete nationally, and network with other leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to discover the unlimited possibilities within their reach while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities and learning from industry experts.
Slusser participated in one of 30 Family and Consumer Sciences-related Competitive Events offered at NLC, including STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events. These STAR events support foundational leadership and workplace skills in areas such as advocacy, culinary arts, and entrepreneurship. Slusser achieved Gold in the “Fashion Design” category. She also received 2nd overall in the Fashion Design Level Two competition.
During the National Leadership Conference, Blair was inducted into the 75th Anniversary FCCLA Hall of Fame. Induction into FCCLA’s Hall of Fame is the highest honor that any member, alumni, adviser, or supporter can receive. Blair was one of two teachers from the state of Alabama to be inducted.